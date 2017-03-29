Les malicieuses transformations en papier de Rich McCor

Paperboyo ou Rich McCor de son vrai nom nous régale sur son compte Instagram de ses montage photos. Un peu de papier noir, des ciseaux, une sacrée imagination et hop, le tour est joué !
Cet artiste anglais voyage dans toute la planète et s'amuse à contourner les images d’Épinal de chaque lieu qu'il traverse.
Il faut avouer que ça change des touristes qui essayent de retenir la Tour de Pisse par exemple non ?
Pisa had been occupied by the Nazis in WWII, but in 1944 the US army was advancing. The tower, or as the US soliders referred to it the "Tiltin' Hilton", was suspected of being used by the Nazis as a lookout tower, so Staff Sgt. Leon Weckstein was tasked with scouting the Tower to confirm their suspicions. From a nearby olive grove, he peered through his binoculars looking for signs of life; his order was that if saw movement he would call 'fire' down the radio and the tower would be demolished in seconds. But just as he studied the landmark, bombs exploded nearby and Weckstein was ordered to retreat. Had he seen anyone in the tower, the famous landmark may not still be standing today. In an interview with the Guardian in 2000 he was asked if he thought the Germans were in the tower: "You know something? I've had 50 years to think about it, and I'm pretty sure they were."
Le Colisée en mode tentaculaire... Plutôt bien vu !
Superbe idée non ? Des pailles et des skis !
Et si on n'aime pas boire, on peut toujours skier à Londres sur le Tower Bridge !
Did you know that snowboarding's popularity is somewhat thanks to James Bond? Well, more specifically Tom Sims who was Roger Moore's stunt double in A View to Kill. In one action sequence, Sims threw himself down a mountain on a snowboard whilst pulling off impressive tricks in front of the camera. When the film came out in 1985, sales of snowboards soared as the sport hit the mainstream. It was a pretty good bit of PR by Sims since he owned Sims Snowboards, one of the very few companys selling snowboards at the time
Aladin qui se promène sur le tapis volant d'un toit de temple corréen à Los Angeles... La boucle est bouclée non ?
Had a beautiful L.A sunset down in San Pedro by the Korean Friendship Bell (or Aladdin's magic carpet as I now can't help but see it as)
A force d'être constamment photographiée, la Petite Sirène de Copenhague méritait bien sa perche à selfie non ?
The Little Mermaid taking a selfie; Shot for #lpkids (@lonelyplanet's brand for little adventurers). Hans Christian Anderson (who wrote the fairy tale) always took some unusual pieces of equipment with him when he travelled, including a rope in case a fire broke out and he was forced to escape through a window. Fortunately he never needed it
Ces deux immeubles de Dubäi n'ont pas l'air commode...
En ces temps parfois troublés, la statue de la Liberté s’entraîne pour plus d'efficacité...
Do you even lift? Happy 4th July America
La pyramide du Louvre est-elle un spot pour OVNI ?
When the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre-the museum shut down for nine days, the French border was closed and all departing ships and trains were searched. The mystery wasn't solved until two years later though when the thief turned out to be Vincenzo Peruggia, a carpenter who had been working at the museum and so knew all the exits and escape routes. Peruggia had even helped build the glass case that the Mona Lisa was displayed in, so he knew how to get the painting out. At closing time he hid in a broom closet then walked out later that night holding the Mona Lisa under his coat
Magique non ? Ca donne envie de se lancer à son tour !