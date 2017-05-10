Les post-it géniaux de Chaz Hutton

L'illustrateur Chaz Hutton croque nos vies sur des post-it et on adore ça !

Chaz Hutton est un Australien âgé de 33 ans vivant à Londres. Il est devenu célèbre pour ses croquis drôles et grinçants réalisés sur des notes Post-it et publiés sur son compte Instagram, où il a attiré plus de 170 000 followers.

Tout y passe. L'artiste dessine nos petits défauts, nos sentiments d'impuissance, notre façon de travailler, nos angoisses chroniques, nos soirées beuveries...

L'artiste vient de publier un livre qui compile ses créations. On le recommande !