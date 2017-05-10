Les post-it géniaux de Chaz Hutton

Chaz Hutton est un Australien âgé de 33 ans vivant à Londres. Il est devenu célèbre pour ses croquis drôles et grinçants réalisés sur des notes Post-it et publiés sur son compte Instagram, où il a attiré plus de 170 000 followers.
Tout y passe. L'artiste dessine nos petits défauts, nos sentiments d'impuissance, notre façon de travailler, nos angoisses chroniques, nos soirées beuveries...
L'artiste vient de publier un livre qui compile ses créations. On le recommande !
HERE IT IS! - Tell all your friends! Okay, link to buy the book in the bio. Why should you pre-order it? Because basically, all the pre-order sales go through on the same day, which can have the effect of bumping the book up into a best-sellers list, which would TOTALLY MAKE MY DAY and I'll only have you guys to thank. Why should you buy it? Because it's got about 120 brand-new drawings you've never seen, plus around 80 of 'the classics' and there's a whole bunch of writing and nonsense in there too, which for just £10 is a great return on your cash-for-laughs investment. (also, perfect christmas present for that annoying hard-to-buy-for person) In anycase, the BEST thing you can do is just spread the word - Facebook it, Tweet it, Snapchat it, Pokemon it, (or whatever the cool kids do these days) - Thanks a million everyone! Love Chaz.