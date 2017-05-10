Fermer
Les post-it géniaux de Chaz Hutton

L'illustrateur Chaz Hutton croque nos vies sur des post-it et on adore ça !

Chaz Hutton est un Australien âgé de 33 ans vivant à Londres. Il est devenu célèbre pour ses croquis drôles et grinçants réalisés sur des notes Post-it et publiés sur son compte Instagram, où il a attiré plus de 170 000 followers.

Tout y passe. L'artiste dessine nos petits défauts, nos sentiments d'impuissance, notre façon de travailler, nos angoisses chroniques, nos soirées beuveries...

chaz-1
chaz-2
chaz-3
chaz-5
chaz-6
chaz-4

L'artiste vient de publier un livre qui compile ses créations. On le recommande ! 

  

HERE IT IS! - Tell all your friends! Okay, link to buy the book in the bio. Why should you pre-order it? Because basically, all the pre-order sales go through on the same day, which can have the effect of bumping the book up into a best-sellers list, which would TOTALLY MAKE MY DAY and I'll only have you guys to thank. Why should you buy it? Because it's got about 120 brand-new drawings you've never seen, plus around 80 of 'the classics' and there's a whole bunch of writing and nonsense in there too, which for just £10 is a great return on your cash-for-laughs investment. (also, perfect christmas present for that annoying hard-to-buy-for person) In anycase, the BEST thing you can do is just spread the word - Facebook it, Tweet it, Snapchat it, Pokemon it, (or whatever the cool kids do these days) - Thanks a million everyone! Love Chaz.

Une publication partagée par Insta-Chaz (@instachaaz) le

